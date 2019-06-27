 Tandem surfers stand tall, glide gracefully while wrangling waves
Play

Tandem surfers stand tall, glide gracefully while wrangling waves

  • By Rasa Fournier, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

Women who compete in tandem surfing tend to be in their 20s to 30s and men in their 40s to 50s. However, training for strength and endurance can make age irrelevant. Read more

Previous Story
Do It: Dita Holifield’s All American Rodeo, Aloha International Piano Festival, more

Scroll Up