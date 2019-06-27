 Koshi earns boys Junior Amateur spot
Sports

Koshi earns boys Junior Amateur spot

  • By Ann Miller, special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Noah Koshi fired a 5-under-par 66 and still needed a playoff to hold off Hilo’s Isaiah Kanno and claim the lone Hawaii qualifying spot for next month’s 72nd U.S. Boys’ Junior Amateur. Read more

