 Ige signs ‘red flag’ gun bill
Hawaii News

Ige signs ‘red flag’ gun bill

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

Gov. David Ige has approved a new law that enables family members, co-workers or police to obtain court orders blocking access to firearms for people who show signs they could pose a danger to themselves or others. Read more

Previous Story
Police search for hit-and-run suspect in Kapahulu

Scroll Up