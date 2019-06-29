The Army in Hawaii celebrates inclusivity with Pride Month event

An Army Pride Month panel discussion on the 50th anniversary of the key gay rights stand it commemorates noted the inclusivity gains made in the ranks over the past decade but failed to mention the more recent transgender ban sought by President Donald Trump. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.