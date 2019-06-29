 Hawaii seed farming shrinks in latest season
Hawaii News

Hawaii seed farming shrinks in latest season

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:30 p.m.

The value of corn and other crops grown in Hawaii to produce new seed varieties for farmers has fallen to a 13-year low, according to a government estimate published Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Big Island’s polystyrene foam ban for food vendors starts Monday

Scroll Up