Police reclassify Capitol shooting as murder case

Police have reclassified the deadly Feb. 18 shooting of a 28-year-old man by a deputy sheriff at the state Capitol as a possible second-degree murder case after an autopsy report revealed the victim was shot in the upper back at close range. Read more
