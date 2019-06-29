 Police reclassify Capitol shooting as murder case
Hawaii News

Police reclassify Capitol shooting as murder case

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:16 p.m.

Police have reclassified the deadly Feb. 18 shooting of a 28-year-old man by a deputy sheriff at the state Capitol as a possible second-degree murder case after an autopsy report revealed the victim was shot in the upper back at close range. Read more

Previous Story
Big Island’s polystyrene foam ban for food vendors starts Monday

Scroll Up