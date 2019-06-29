 President of mayors conference defends holding meeting in Hawaii
Hawaii News

President of mayors conference defends holding meeting in Hawaii

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.

Amid clearing skies, 220-plus mayors from across the United States converged Friday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort to discuss possible solutions for a slew of common issues ranging from federal immigration policies to climate change. Read more

Previous Story
Big Island’s polystyrene foam ban for food vendors starts Monday

Scroll Up