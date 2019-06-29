TMT foes vow to hold steady as construction approaches

A group of mostly Native Hawaiians rallied Friday in Honolulu against the planned Thirty Meter Telescope, vowing to exert nonviolent protest to counter what they view as desecration of Hawaii’s tallest mountain. Read more
