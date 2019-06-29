 Top 5 NCAA finishes lift University of Hawaii in Directors Cup
Sports

Top 5 NCAA finishes lift University of Hawaii in Directors Cup

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Boosted by top-five national finishes in men’s volleyball, beach volleyball and water polo, the University of Hawaii placed 68th among Division I athletic programs in the 2018-19 Learfield Directors Cup standings announced Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Michelle Wie taking off rest of year in bid to get healthy
Next Story
Television and radio - June 29, 2019

Scroll Up