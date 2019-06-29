Top 5 NCAA finishes lift University of Hawaii in Directors Cup

Boosted by top-five national finishes in men’s volleyball, beach volleyball and water polo, the University of Hawaii placed 68th among Division I athletic programs in the 2018-19 Learfield Directors Cup standings announced Friday. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.