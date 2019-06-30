 Cindy’s Lei & Flower Shoppe has been stringing together memories for 60 years
Cindy’s Lei & Flower Shoppe has been stringing together memories for 60 years

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:49 p.m.

After some 60 years making thousands of lei for her Chinatown shop, Cindy Lau has never tired of stringing flowers into a garland, and still pauses to marvel at their beauty. Read more

