Cindy’s Lei & Flower Shoppe has been stringing together memories for 60 years

After some 60 years making thousands of lei for her Chinatown shop, Cindy Lau has never tired of stringing flowers into a garland, and still pauses to marvel at their beauty. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.