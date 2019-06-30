 Show Biz: 2 young actresses to rotate in lead role of ‘Matilda’ musical
Features | Show Biz

Show Biz: 2 young actresses to rotate in lead role of ‘Matilda’ musical

  • By Wayne Harada, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” (based on his book) makes its Hawaii debut July 12 at Diamond Head Theatre, two cuties — both 10 years old — will alternate in the title role of Matilda Wormwood, a precocious 6-1/2-year-old with telekinetic skills, mean parents, a menacing headmistress at school and a challenging future. Read more

Previous Story
Five-0 Redux: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ baddies fight to fill void of series villain

Scroll Up