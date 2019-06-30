Show Biz: 2 young actresses to rotate in lead role of ‘Matilda’ musical

When “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” (based on his book) makes its Hawaii debut July 12 at Diamond Head Theatre, two cuties — both 10 years old — will alternate in the title role of Matilda Wormwood, a precocious 6-1/2-year-old with telekinetic skills, mean parents, a menacing headmistress at school and a challenging future. Read more
