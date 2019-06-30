 Family, friends and fans bid farewell to reality-TV star Beth Chapman in the waters off Waikiki
Family, friends and fans bid farewell to reality-TV star Beth Chapman in the waters off Waikiki

  By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 10:45 p.m.

About 500 Hawaii residents and visitors watched from the shore and the waters off Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki Saturday afternoon as family members and friends bade farewell to reality-TV star Beth Chapman, who rose to fame as Mrs. Dog on “Dog the Bounty Hunter.” Read more

