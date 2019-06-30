Kealoha verdicts highlight need for ethical leaders in law enforcement

The felony convictions of the retired police chief, his once high-ranking prosecutor wife and two officers picked by the chief for a secretive squad he supervised exposed gaps in the oversight of the law enforcement system but mostly are a reflection of dishonest individuals holding positions of power, according to attorneys, former judges and others. Read more
