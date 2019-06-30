 Kealoha verdicts highlight need for ethical leaders in law enforcement
Hawaii News

Kealoha verdicts highlight need for ethical leaders in law enforcement

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The felony convictions of the retired police chief, his once high-ranking prosecutor wife and two officers picked by the chief for a secretive squad he supervised exposed gaps in the oversight of the law enforcement system but mostly are a reflection of dishonest individuals holding positions of power, according to attorneys, former judges and others. Read more

Previous Story
Kauai police investigate alleged cheating, cover-up in ranks

Scroll Up