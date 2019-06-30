Manu O Ke Kai adds to winning streak

Manu O Ke Kai developed a case of “senioritis” on Saturday, and unlike students afflicted with the condition in the year prior to graduating, the Haleiwa-based outrigger canoe club had plenty of motivation as it swept the marquee 1½-mile senior races. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.