 Manu O Ke Kai adds to winning streak
Sports

  • By Kyle Galdeira, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Manu O Ke Kai developed a case of “senioritis” on Saturday, and unlike students afflicted with the condition in the year prior to graduating, the Haleiwa-based outrigger canoe club had plenty of motivation as it swept the marquee 1½-mile senior races. Read more

