University of Hawaii athletic director sees facility improvements come to life

From his ground floor office, University of Hawaii athletic director David Matlin has had a front row seat to the replacement of the track at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, barely a discus toss away. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.