Feds may take lead on future missile alerts

  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz’s attempt to give the federal government responsibility for alerting the public of a missile threat was passed by the U.S. Senate as part of a $750 billion National Defense Authorization Act for 2020 that focuses on evolving threats from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. Read more

