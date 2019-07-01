 High use leads to water conservation advisory
Hawaii News

High use leads to water conservation advisory

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui water officials have asked customers to cease all unnecessary water use in Waikapu, Kehalani Mauka above Honoapiilani Highway and upper Wailuku Heights because water tanks are being depleted from heavy use in the area. Read more

Previous Story
Kapiolani Boulevard hit-and-run leaves woman, 33, hospitalized

Scroll Up