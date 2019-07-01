High use leads to water conservation advisory

Maui water officials have asked customers to cease all unnecessary water use in Waikapu, Kehalani Mauka above Honoapiilani Highway and upper Wailuku Heights because water tanks are being depleted from heavy use in the area. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.