 HECO work to close Farrington Highway lane
Hawaii News | Newswatch

HECO work to close Farrington Highway lane

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The far-right westbound lane of Farrington Highway between Nanakuli and Maili will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for Hawaiian Electric Co. crews to replace a utility pole and transformer. Read more

Previous Story
Tropical Storm Barbara in eastern Pacific likely to strengthen into hurricane

Scroll Up