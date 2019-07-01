HECO work to close Farrington Highway lane

The far-right westbound lane of Farrington Highway between Nanakuli and Maili will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for Hawaiian Electric Co. crews to replace a utility pole and transformer. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.