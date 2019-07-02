 8 Hawaii patients obtain aid-in-dying prescriptions; 2 take action
Hawaii News

8 Hawaii patients obtain aid-in-dying prescriptions; 2 take action

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

A 73-year-old man with Lou Gehrig’s disease and a 75-year-old man with prostate cancer used Hawaii’s new aid-in-dying law to end their lives with lethal medication in the first five months of this year. Read more

Previous Story
High use leads to water conservation advisory on Maui

Scroll Up