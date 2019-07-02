8 Hawaii patients obtain aid-in-dying prescriptions; 2 take action

A 73-year-old man with Lou Gehrig’s disease and a 75-year-old man with prostate cancer used Hawaii’s new aid-in-dying law to end their lives with lethal medication in the first five months of this year. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.