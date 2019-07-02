 Officials discourage floating, drinking on July 4
Hawaii News

Officials discourage floating, drinking on July 4

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

What has become the notorious July Fourth “Floatilla” off Waikiki has prompted early warnings from local officials hoping to discourage a large turnout and drinking in the water as a way to celebrate. Read more

High use leads to water conservation advisory on Maui

