Purge of abandoned Hawaii tax licenses is planned

Kamaaina department store chain Liberty House disappeared nearly 20 years ago. But its Hawaii tax license never did, and along with many other bygone businesses, this has cluttered up state records. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.