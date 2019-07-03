 Case of inmate’s shooting by guard reportedly sent to Prosecutor’s Office
Hawaii News

Case of inmate’s shooting by guard reportedly sent to Prosecutor’s Office

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department has completed its murder investigation into the March shooting death of a 47-year-old inmate who escaped and was shot and killed by an Oahu Correctional Center guard in front of a church in a crowded Kalihi neighborhood. Read more

Previous Story
Rapid ohia death detected on Maui for first time

Scroll Up