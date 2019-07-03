Case of inmate’s shooting by guard reportedly sent to Prosecutor’s Office

The Honolulu Police Department has completed its murder investigation into the March shooting death of a 47-year-old inmate who escaped and was shot and killed by an Oahu Correctional Center guard in front of a church in a crowded Kalihi neighborhood. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.