 False alert startles shoppers, workers
False alert startles shoppers, workers

  By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.

“This is not a test.” Those five words are eerily similar to the “This is not a drill” false ballistic missile alert of Jan. 13, 2018, that plunged recipients of the alarming text across the isles into 38 minutes of fear and uncertainty before it was retracted. Read more

Puhi man who crashed van on Kauai is critically injured

