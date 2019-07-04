 Families disturbed by vandalism at Kawaiahao Church cemetery
Hawaii News

Families disturbed by vandalism at Kawaiahao Church cemetery

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.

More than 20 headstones at the Kawaiahao Church cemetery were knocked from their pedestals sometime early Wednesday morning, angering and upsetting those whose families are buried there. Read more

