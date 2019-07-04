 Katherine Kealoha mingles with fellow inmates
  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.

Katherine Kealoha, the former deputy prosecutor- turned-convicted-felon, has been moved out of a segregated cell into the general population at the Federal Detention Center, where she has her Bible and rosary beads but still has not seen her husband, former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha. Read more

