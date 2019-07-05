Editorial: New laws act on stubborn problems

Voices have been raised by people justifiably frustrated about the failure of their favored bills to pass this legislative session. Amid the lingering cries, however, it’s important to mark with satisfaction that Hawaii did take steps toward goals that have long eluded the state. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.