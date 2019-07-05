City denies retaliating against safe house residents and workers

The city has retaliated against residents and employees of a controversial “safe house” for victims of domestic violence after they spoke to government investigators looking into public corruption, according to the American Civil Liberties Union and an attorney with knowledge of the situation. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.