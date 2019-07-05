Hawaii couple pleads guilty in federal investment fraud case

A Hawaii couple, Neil and Lyndie Kauhi, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to charges arising from a fraudulent investment scheme that bilked 20 people of more than $2.5 million. Read more
