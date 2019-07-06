 City unveils what a $722M redevelopment of Blaisdell Center might look like
City unveils what a $722M redevelopment of Blaisdell Center might look like

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
New renderings showing a dramatically redeveloped Neal S. Blaisdell Center are being released by city officials this month as they begin selecting a private partner for the $772 million project. Read more

