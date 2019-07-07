 5 Things We Love at the Royal Hawaiian Center
Features | Things We Love

5 Things We Love at the Royal Hawaiian Center

  • By Elizabeth Kieszkowski • ekieszkowski@staradvertiser.com
  • Today

With the longer days and warm weather of summer in full effect, I got a yen for a cool look and refreshment to match. At the Royal Hawaiian Center and neighboring Royal Hawaiian hotel, I found some goods to fit the bill. Read more

Previous Story
‘Stranger Things 3’: A guide to major pop culture references

Scroll Up