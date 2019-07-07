Agencies urge Gov. David Ige to veto civil asset forfeiture reform bill

Law enforcement officials said they’ve implemented key recommendations of a 2018 state audit of Hawaii’s civil asset forfeiture program as they urge Gov. David Ige to move forward in vetoing a bill aimed at reforming the program, which allows police to confiscate property believed to have been used in the commission of certain crimes such as drug offenses and gambling. Read more
