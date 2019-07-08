 Editorial: Hit the brakes on car-sharing plan
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Hit the brakes on car-sharing plan

  • Today
  • Updated 6:38 a.m.

Honolulu’s Complete Streets ordinance, adopted by the City Council seven years ago, aligns with a nationwide movement in metropolitan areas that aims to fast-track implementation of various forms of safe multimodal travel in community design. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Kawaiahaʻo Church cemetery vandalism

Scroll Up