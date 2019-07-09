 Ex-U.S. Senate staffer joins Strategies 360
Ex-U.S. Senate staffer joins Strategies 360

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.

Andy Winer, a well-known Hawaii political strategist and former chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, has joined the communications and marketing firm Strategies 360. Read more

