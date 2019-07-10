 Bill letting patients transport pot to other isles is vetoed
Hawaii News

Bill letting patients transport pot to other isles is vetoed

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.

Earlier this year Aja Alverio was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for trying to take her medical cannabis on a trip to the Big Island. Read more

Previous Story
Ex-U.S. Senate staffer joins Strategies 360

Scroll Up