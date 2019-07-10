 Cyanotech CEO out after fiscal-year loss
Cyanotech CEO out after fiscal-year loss

  By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10 p.m.

Cyanotech Corp., a local producer and seller of nutritional microalgae, recently ended a disappointing fiscal year with a $3.6 million loss and has begun its new fiscal year with a new chief executive. Read more

