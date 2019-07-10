Lawsuit cites police in deadly pedestrian crash

Two survivors of a deadly Kakaako crash that killed three say the police officer who was pursuing the driver of a speeding pickup truck that plowed into a group of pedestrians contributed to the tragedy by not using his flashing lights or siren. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.