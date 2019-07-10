 Lawsuit cites police in deadly pedestrian crash
Hawaii News

Lawsuit cites police in deadly pedestrian crash

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

Two survivors of a deadly Kakaako crash that killed three say the police officer who was pursuing the driver of a speeding pickup truck that plowed into a group of pedestrians contributed to the tragedy by not using his flashing lights or siren. Read more

Previous Story
Ex-U.S. Senate staffer joins Strategies 360

Scroll Up