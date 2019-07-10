 Sixth condo tower at Ward Village ready to rise
Hawaii News

Sixth condo tower at Ward Village ready to rise

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

A nursing student, a retired parole officer and a flight attendant mingled on a vacant Kakaako lot Tuesday and should be neighbors a few years from now in the next condominium tower at Ward Village. Read more

Previous Story
Maui home prices increase in June

Scroll Up