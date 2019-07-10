 Skydiving plane was upside down when it hit the ground, report finds
Hawaii News

  • By Allison Schaefers and Rosemarie Bernardo aschaefers@staradvertiser.com, rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

The skydiving plane that crashed June 21 at Dillingham Airfield, killing all 11 aboard, seemed to be fine as it taxied down the runway to take off, but at about 150 to 200 feet in the air, it began turning, then hit the ground nose first and burst into flames. Read more

