 Test of stratospheric flying wing planned for Lanai
Test of stratospheric flying wing planned for Lanai

  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

A joint venture between Japan's SoftBank and unmanned aircraft systems developer AeroVironment plans to test-fly a 260-foot-long solar-powered flying wing on Lanai that one day could be part of a network of drones loitering in the stratosphere providing 5G cellphone coverage.

