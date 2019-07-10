 TMT foes go to court again over bond issue
Hawaii News

TMT foes go to court again over bond issue

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 p.m.

In the latest legal maneuver aimed at subverting the Thirty Meter Telescope, foes of the $1.4 billion project are accusing the state of failing to require a construction security bond. Read more

Previous Story
Ex-U.S. Senate staffer joins Strategies 360

Scroll Up