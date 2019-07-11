 Army Shadow drone crashes in Waianae Range
Army Shadow drone crashes in Waianae Range

  By William Cole and Leila Fujimori
  • Today
  Updated 10:36 p.m.

In one of the first large military drone crashes in Hawaii, an Army RQ-7B Shadow aircraft out of Wheeler Army Airfield went down in the mountains behind the base Wednesday afternoon, causing a brush fire, the 25th Infantry Division said. Read more

