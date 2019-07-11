Company in fatal Mokuleia plan crash didn’t have permit for skydiving

The company whose skydiving plane crashed June 21 at Dillingham Airfield killing all 11 aboard, had a permit to conduct parachute rigging at the state airport, not skydiving operations. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.