 Company in fatal Mokuleia plan crash didn’t have permit for skydiving
  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.

The company whose skydiving plane crashed June 21 at Dillingham Airfield killing all 11 aboard, had a permit to conduct parachute rigging at the state airport, not skydiving operations. Read more

