Maui fire causes thousands to evacuate

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.

An enormous wildfire swept across 3,000 acres of mostly fallow former sugar cane fields Thursday, forcing thousands to evacuate, closing down highways, trapping some residents for hours and diverting flights from Kahului Airport to Honolulu. Read more

