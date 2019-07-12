‘We just plummeted’: Air Canada flight diverts to Honolulu after turbulence injures 37

Passengers aboard an Air Canada flight that was forced to divert to Honolulu on Thursday described violent and sudden turbulence that led to terrifying moments in the plane’s cabin, leaving nine with serious injuries and dozens battered and bruised. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.