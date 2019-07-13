 Editorial: A break for Hawaii film and TV industry
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: A break for Hawaii film and TV industry

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Those employed by the film and TV industry in Hawaii breathed a sign of relief this week, as Gov. David Ige backed away from his threat to veto a bill to increase tax credits for the film and digital media industry. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: HMSA’s payment plan hurts doctors, patients

Scroll Up