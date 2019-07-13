 Bankoh names new chief credit officer
Hawaii News

Bankoh names new chief credit officer

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Craig Norris has joined Bank of Hawaii as senior executive vice president and chief credit officer within the credit division and has become a member of the bank’s managingcommittee. Read more

