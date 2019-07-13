 Linda Chu Takayama is tapped as Gov. Ige’s new chief of staff
  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Gov. David Ige has appointed Linda Chu Takayama to be his new chief of staff. Her first day will be Aug. 1, according to Cindy McMillan, a spokeswoman for the governor. Read more

