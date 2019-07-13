Linda Chu Takayama is tapped as Gov. Ige’s new chief of staff

Gov. David Ige has appointed Linda Chu Takayama to be his new chief of staff. Her first day will be Aug. 1, according to Cindy McMillan, a spokeswoman for the governor. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.