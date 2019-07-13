 Shuttered plantations’ fallow land poses huge risk of fires
Hawaii News

Shuttered plantations’ fallow land poses huge risk of fires

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.

For several decades this has been a burning issue in Hawaii as the demise of plantation agriculture has given rise to increasingly frequent and big wildfires on fallow farmland where grasses, haole koa and other easily burned vegetation supplanted sugar cane, pineapple and cattle ranching pastures. Read more

Previous Story
North King Street in Chinatown to close Sunday for ‘Magnum P.I.’ filming

Scroll Up