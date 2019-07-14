 Katherine Kealoha diagnosis raises questions about her city job
After a jury convicted former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha of multiple felony counts, the lead federal prosecutor described her as a chronic malingerer, someone who feigned medical ailments to avoid accountability for her actions. Read more

