 Maui firefighters make progress on two wildfires
Hawaii News

Maui firefighters make progress on two wildfires

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

Maui firefighters continued to make progress Saturday night on two large wildfires as Mayor Michael Victorino urged residents and visitors to remain alert over the next few days. Read more

Previous Story
City plans to blanket Oahu parks with surveillance cameras
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up